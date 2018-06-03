One more child dies of meningitis in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM One more child has died of meningitis in Almaty Friday night, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The 5-year-old critically ill child was rushed to hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors failed to save the kid's life. The child died within several hours of admission to the hospital," head of the public health protection department of Almaty city Aizat Moldagassimova said.



According to her, 32 confirmed meningitis cases were reported in Almaty up to now. Five of them died, including two children.