One more child hit on zebra crossing today - Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A 10-year-old school girl was injured in a road accident in Temirtau, Karaganda region.

According to the regional internal affairs department, the accident occurred on Mir Avenue. A 51-year-old driver (male) hit the girl when she was crossing the street on an uncontrolled zebra. The girl was taken to the Makazhanov Hospital in Karaganda city with injuries.



A pre-trial investigation was launched. The driver was detained and his car was taken to a special parking. The man confessed that he had exceeded speed and knocked down the pedestrian.