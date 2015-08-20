EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:30, 20 August 2015 | GMT +6

    One more earthquake registered in 621 km from Almaty

    None
    None
    ASTANA KAZINFORM One more earthquake has been registered in the territory of China, that is in 621 kilometers from Almaty, at 04:04:23 a.m. today, Kazinform has learnt from the seismological stations network of Kazakhstan.

    The magnitude of the earthquake made 11.4, MPV magnitude was 4.1. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.03° north latitude, 84.29° east longitude. The depth of the epicenter is 5 km. The earthquake intensity was I degree based on МSК-64 scale.

    Tags:
    Almaty region Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!