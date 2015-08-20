07:30, 20 August 2015 | GMT +6
One more earthquake registered in 621 km from Almaty
ASTANA KAZINFORM One more earthquake has been registered in the territory of China, that is in 621 kilometers from Almaty, at 04:04:23 a.m. today, Kazinform has learnt from the seismological stations network of Kazakhstan.
The magnitude of the earthquake made 11.4, MPV magnitude was 4.1. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.03° north latitude, 84.29° east longitude. The depth of the epicenter is 5 km. The earthquake intensity was I degree based on МSК-64 scale.