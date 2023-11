ASTANA. KAZINFORM One more earthquake has been registered in 576 km southwest from Almaty at 06:01:28 a.m. December 10, 2015, the National Seismological Stations Network says.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the territory of Tajikistan. Its energy class made 10.4. MPV magnitude was 4.9.

The previous earthquake was recorded at 01:17:42 a.m. December 10.