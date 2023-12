ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 3, 2015 at 00:45:09 the seismological stations network of Kazakhstan has registered earthquake striking in 244 km northwest from Almaty, in Chinese territory.

The energy class of the earthquake made 9.6, MPV magnitude was 4.2. The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.83° north latitude, 74.58° east longitude. The depth of the epicenter is 5 km.