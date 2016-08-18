EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:59, 18 August 2016 | GMT +6

    One more famous actor Solvi Fannar to attend the Second World Nomad Games

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Famous actor of Iceland Solvi Fannar will attend the World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, the Eurasian Creative Guild (London) reports.

    Actor, musician, dancer, writer, model, health professional, multi-sport athlete, poet and performance artist Solvi Fannar will arrive in Kyrgyzstan on 3-8 in September 2016 not only enjoy the beautiful nature of Kyrgyzstan, but also to attend the World Nomad Games.

    Currently Solvi is actively involved in a variety of film-, TV- and media projects worldwide.

    Solvi Fannar is the member of the Eurasian creative guild since November 2015.

    Source: Kabar.kg

    Tags:
    Central Asia Eurasian Economic Union Kyrgyzstan Art Culture News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!