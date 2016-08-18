One more famous actor Solvi Fannar to attend the Second World Nomad Games

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Famous actor of Iceland Solvi Fannar will attend the World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, the Eurasian Creative Guild (London) reports.

Actor, musician, dancer, writer, model, health professional, multi-sport athlete, poet and performance artist Solvi Fannar will arrive in Kyrgyzstan on 3-8 in September 2016 not only enjoy the beautiful nature of Kyrgyzstan, but also to attend the World Nomad Games.

Currently Solvi is actively involved in a variety of film-, TV- and media projects worldwide.

Solvi Fannar is the member of the Eurasian creative guild since November 2015.

Source: Kabar.kg