    10:51, 17 July 2016 | GMT +6

    One more Golovkin vs. Brook promo released (VIDEO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A promotional video of the upcoming Golovkin-Brook fight has been released.

    Recall that the bout will take place September 10 at Lond’s O2 arena. As reported earlier, the tickets were sold out in 12 minutes. The arena can hold up to 20,000 spectators.

    Yesterday, the boxers gave a press conference during which Golovkin said he was looking forward for the fight.

    “Brook is an excellent fighter. He is strong and he is the best inin the welterweight. This will be the biggest challenge and fight for me,” said GGG.

     

