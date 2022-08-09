One more Kazakhstani advances at WTA 1000 in Toronto

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva was victorious at the start of the WTA’s National Bank Open Presented by Rogers in Toronto, Canada, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In the opening round Putintseva defeated Canadian Katherine Sebov in three sets 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

In the next round the Kazakhstani will clash with 4th-seeded Paola Badosa.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina had stunned Czech Marie Bouzkova in a three-set match 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 in Toronto, her first win since 2022 Wimbledon Championships triumph. Rybakina will face the winner of American Coco Gauff vs. Madison Brengle showdown.















Photo: ktf.kz