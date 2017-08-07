15:47, 07 August 2017 | GMT +6
One more Kazakhstani airline authorized to fly to Europe
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One more Kazakhstani air carrier will fly to Europe after obtaining a TCO authorization, Kazinform has learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee under the Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan.
The committee confirmed that Kazakhstani airline Comlux-kz LLC had received the TCO authorization from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and become the authorized third-country (non-EU) operator.
"That means that four air carriers from Kazakhstan, namely Air Astana, Prime Aviation JSC, Kaz Air Jet JSC and Comlux-kz LLC, will fly to Europe," the committee said in a statement.
Europe centralized the process to authorize non-EU operators performing commercial air transport operations into the EU by introducing the TCO authorization (TCO) in 2014.