EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:47, 07 August 2017 | GMT +6

    One more Kazakhstani airline authorized to fly to Europe

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One more Kazakhstani air carrier will fly to Europe after obtaining a TCO authorization, Kazinform has learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee under the Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan.

    The committee confirmed that Kazakhstani airline Comlux-kz LLC had received the TCO authorization from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and become the authorized third-country (non-EU) operator.

    "That means that four air carriers from Kazakhstan, namely Air Astana, Prime Aviation JSC, Kaz Air Jet JSC and Comlux-kz LLC, will fly to Europe," the committee said in a statement.

    Europe centralized the process to authorize non-EU operators performing commercial air transport operations into the EU by introducing the TCO authorization (TCO) in 2014.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Business, companies Business
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!