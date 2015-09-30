One more Kazakhstani resident died in Mecca

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One more resident of Kazakshtan - Nursultan Alpysbayev - died in Mecca during the annual Hajj.

"Alpysbayev was a senior tutor at the Eurasian National Gumilyov University. He had worked for our institution for about 35 years. The causes of death are unknown", the press service of the university reports. Earlier Kazinform reported of death of 78-year-old Kazakhstani woman, who died of heart attack in Mecca.