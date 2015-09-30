EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:56, 30 September 2015 | GMT +6

    One more Kazakhstani resident died in Mecca

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM One more resident of Kazakshtan - Nursultan Alpysbayev - died in Mecca during the annual Hajj.

    "Alpysbayev was a senior tutor at the Eurasian National Gumilyov University. He had worked for our institution for about 35 years. The causes of death are unknown", the press service of the university reports. Earlier Kazinform reported of death of 78-year-old Kazakhstani woman, who died of heart attack in Mecca.

    Tags:
    Middle East Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!