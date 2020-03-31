One more person in Kazakhstan recovers from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more person recovered from new coronavirus in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

Saule, Kisikova, Head of Public Healthcare Department of Nur-Sultan, broke the news during an online briefing on Tuesday.

In total, 15 people recovered from COVID-19 in the Kazakh capital. Seven more people recovered across Kazakhstan.

As of today Kazakhstan has confirmed 325 coronavirus cases. Of 325, 175 cases were detected in Nur-Sultan city, 82 – in Almaty city, 13 – in Karaganda region, 13 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 2 - in Shymkent city, 2 – in East Kazakhstan region, 8 – in Almaty region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in North Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, 1 – in Mangistau region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, and 2 – in West Kazakhstan region.