TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:03, 20 June 2018 | GMT +6

    One more person suspected of meningitis died in Almaty region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A person suspected of having meningitis died in Almaty region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Health.

    As the ministry clarified, the patient was hospitalized on June 19. "Laboratory investigations are underway. Those who came in contact with the deceased are undergoing examination," the Ministry of Health reported.

    For now, 62 confirmed meningitis cases have been reported in Kazakhstan.

    The health authorities continue taking epidemic prevention measures.

     

