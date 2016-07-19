One more police officer injured in Almaty terrorist attack dies

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - One more police officer injured in a shootout with the armed attacker in Almaty city on Monday has passed away today, official spokesperson on the Almaty Internal Affairs Department Saltanat Azirbek confirms.

The 29-year-old police lieutenant Timur Begassilov died of sustained gun-shot wounds at the emergency aid hospital at 1:45 p.m. Begassilov was among those police officers who were engaged in the shootout with Ruslan Kulikbayev.



Paramedics rushed Begassilov and other injured police officers to the hospital in critical condition.



Doctors were fighting for his life till the end. He would turn 30 on the 25th of July.