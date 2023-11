ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The fourth earthquake measuring 4.4 on the MPV scale has hit the territory of Central Asia today.

The quake hit the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, 608 kilometers southwest of Almaty city at 12:52 p.m. Almaty time.



It had a depth of 5 kilometers.



Earlier it was reported that three earthquakes had hit the territory of Tajikistan today.