EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:44, 02 June 2022 | GMT +6

    One more rehabilitation centre for disabled kids opens doors in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM An outpatient rehabilitation centre for disabled kids opened its doors at the maternity and childhood protection centre in Aktobe, Kazinform reports.

    The Qamqorlyq centre treats children aged 3 and older suffering from cerebral palsy, Down’s syndrome, hydrocephaly, central nervous system congenital anomalies, and provides rehabilitation after cardiac, neuro-surgical, traumatological and orthopaedic surgeries. The outpatient treatment lasts for 21 days. Some 600 children may get annually rehabilitation course at the centre free of charge.

    The rehabilitation centre was opened under the Roadmap aimed at improving rehabilitation services for children with disabilities. The Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan and Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund funded the purchase of the equipment needed for the centre.

    As of today, there are 4,500 kids with special needs in the region.

    «Construction of two more rehabilitation centres will start this year in the region. Besides, a kindergarten for kids having mental health issues will be built in the city,» deputy Governor of Aktobe region Bulbul Yeleussinova said.


    Tags:
    Aktobe region Construction Healthcare Aktobe
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!