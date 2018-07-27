One more suspect detained in Denis Ten's death

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One more suspect in murdering famous Kazakhstan's figure skater Denis Ten has been arrested, Kazinform reports referring to Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Marat Akhmetzhanov.

"Three people were arrested on suspicion of having committed the crime. The court sanctioned their pre-trail custody (...) the third one is detained for withholding of information," Akhmetzhanov told a press conference.



Her name is Zhanar Tolybayeva. The girl is also suspected of theft, the Almaty city court's release reads.

As earlier reported, despite enormous efforts of the medical staff Denis Ten died on July 19 at the hospital of the massive blood loss after being stabbed by car thieves in the streets of Almaty.



Nuraly Kiyasov and Arman Kudaibergenov were detained on suspicion of murdering Denis Ten. Both suspects confessed to killing the sportsman.