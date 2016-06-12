EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:29, 12 June 2016 | GMT +6

    One more terrorist detained in Aktobe city

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One more terrorist has been nabbed in Aktobe region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    A.Tanatarov was detained near the intersection of Zhamankulov and Pushkin streets.

    Earlier it was reported that other terrorists B. Kuanyshbayev and A. Akpanbetov were detained by the Aktobe regional operation center for fight against terrorism. Akpanbetov was wounded while attempting to escape.

    2 firearms stolen from Pallada arms shop were seized during the arrest.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Aktobe region Regions Terrorism News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!