One more terrorist detained in Aktobe city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One more terrorist has been nabbed in Aktobe region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

A.Tanatarov was detained near the intersection of Zhamankulov and Pushkin streets.



Earlier it was reported that other terrorists B. Kuanyshbayev and A. Akpanbetov were detained by the Aktobe regional operation center for fight against terrorism. Akpanbetov was wounded while attempting to escape.



2 firearms stolen from Pallada arms shop were seized during the arrest.