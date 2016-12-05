One of best S Korean a cappella bands performed for Astana residents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A famous Korean a cappella band DIA gave a performance at the Korean Cultural Center of Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

DIA is considered to be one of the best a cappella bands in South Korea. Astana residents who gathered for the live performance of the band were genuinely surprised by its repertoire.







In their interview to Kazinform the band noted that Kazakhstan is the farthest destination they had travelled as a band outside South Korea.



DIA's lead singer, Kim Ji-Hyun, said he is a fan of Kazakhstani boxing, namely Gennady Golovkin. And he even has a custom-made T-shirt with an image of the Kazakh boxer.







"I am his fan, so I know about Kazakhstan a little more than my colleagues. I did a research on the Internet about its culture, people and what other sports are popular here ", said Ji-Hyun.







The guys congratulated Kazakhstanis on the 25th anniversary of Independence and expressed hope that the friendship between the two countries will grow stronger.







"We know that long time ago Kazakhs sheltered forcibly displaced Koreans. And we are thankful for this. We congratulate our friends on the Independence Day! We wish you happiness and prosperity", said DIA's leader, Kim Seung Tae.