ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the emphases of the President's address was development of human capital assets, rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Galimkair Mutanov told commenting on the address of N. Nazarbayev "Kazakhstan in new global reality: growth, reforms, development".

"The peculiarity of the address of the President, which he delivered today, was that he showed five ways out of crisis. The most important thing for the country now is investing in human capital assets, development of human capital assets and creation of the future of Kazakhstan through development of human capital assets," G. Mutanov said.

According to him, the issues of attraction of investments and a new policy in the social sphere are the key issues. The main part of the new social policy is development of human capital assets. The Head of State stressed that there would be no financial reductions in the education sphere.

As G. Mutanov noted, this is a wise decision that has a strategic meaning, because development of the human capital assets will allow to overcome any crises.