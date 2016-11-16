EN
    15:50, 16 November 2016 | GMT +6

    One of EXPO 2017 constructions collapsed (UPDATED)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A part of the EXPO 2017 venue has collapsed on Wednesday at around 01:00 p.m.

    A video of the incident was shot by the builders and sent via social media.
    Press Secretary of the Astana EXPO 2017 NC Sergey Kuyanov confirmed that the incident occurred at around 01:00 p.m. "It was a partial collapse between two pavilions. No injuries or victims have been reported. Restoration works will be carried out by our contracting organization BI Group," he noted.
    According to BI Group, an internal investigation has already been launched. A daughter company of BI Group is the general contractor of the project. As project manager Ibragim Zhekeyev told Kazinform, the collapsed structure was not a loadbearing construction. 

