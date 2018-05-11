One of first Martian settlers to tell about women's leadership at AEF2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The list of extraordinary speakers of the Global Challenges Summit 2018 in Astana has been supplemented by Adriana Marais, a theoretical physicist who will become one of the first Martian settlers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Adriana Marais is a member of Mars One project, a private project led by Bas Lansdorp and intended to organize trips to Mars, subsequent establishment of a human colony on the planet, and TV broadcast of everything going on. Marais has already passed all qualifying rounds and is among the first four settlers of the Red Planet.

"On May 18, she will be the speaker of the session titled "Rights instead of privileges. How can women leaders influence the modern world" during the 11th Astana Economic Forum: Global Challenges Summit 2018," reads the website of "EXPO&WOMEN" international non-governmental organization.

"The answer to the challenging issue of our session "How can women leaders influence the modern world" already exists in this most uncommon female act! A woman who decided to explore the unknown ... Giving reasons for her choice she said that for her the allure of the unknown has always been far more powerful than the comfort of the known," the organization said.

Adriana received Bachelor's Degree in Physics and Philosophy and Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Theoretical Physics from the University of Cape Town, South Africa. After graduating from the University of Cape Town, Adriana became a Master of Science in Physics (Quantum Cryptography), University of KwaZulu-Natal, and then was awarded Ph.D. in Physics. Besides, she has a number of scientific publications in the field of quantum physics and biophysics.





Photo: cdn1.nyt.com