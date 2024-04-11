EN
    08:45, 11 April 2024 | GMT +6

    One of Karaganda universities granted status of research university

    Buketov Karaganda University
    Photo credit: Buketov Karaganda University

    The Buketov Karaganda University was granted the status of a research university. Its development program for 2024-2028  was approved, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The Buketov University is a flagship university of Kazakhstan that ranks among the country’s top 5 best universities and ranks 206th in QS Asia University Rankings.

    The university boasts 2,000 highly trained and competent teachers, including corresponding members of the National Academy of Sciences, laureates of prestigious scientific scholarships. It has 12 departments, 20 scientific research institutes, scientific centers and laboratories.

    112 scientific projects worth nearly 2 billion tenge are being developed in the university ranging from green technologies to social adaptation in the digital world. It also received three mega grants worth 1 billion tenge once again confirming its leading positions in the scientific community.

    The rector of the university, Nurlan Dulatbekov, said the new status reveals new horizons for the development of ambitious projects.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
