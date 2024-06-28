One of Kazakhstan’s priorities is mass media development, protection of rights of journalists, President

The Head of State congratulated today Kazakhstani journalists on Mass Media Workers’ Day, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said mass media of Kazakhstan plays a great role in renovating the social conscience and strengthening people’s solidarity. Mass media development and protection of journalists' rights and legal interests is one of the priority tasks of the country.

Kazakhstan’s journalism boasts a rich history and unique style developed by several generations of professionals. The President said it is crucial to preserve its rich legacy and long and proud traditions highlighting that media workers of Kazakhstan honorably continue this responsible mission.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished all well-being, success and creative inspiration.