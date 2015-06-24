One of key Islamic State figures killed in Iraq - media

KUWAIT CITY. KAZINFORM - One of Islamic State (IS) militants has been killed in Iraq's north, Baghdadia News portal reported on Tuesday.

Hamad Zaalyan al-Afri, responsible for IS finances, was killed in a roadside bomb attack while travelling in his car in the southern part of Mosul. Three militants accompanying him were also killed. They were responsible for water supply, healthcare and municipal sphere in the city. It is unknown who set the bomb.

The city of Mosul was seized by Islamists on June 10 last year. According to Iraqi media, one of the major problems when freeing the city will be bombs and mines set by militants on its territory, Kazinform refers to TASS.