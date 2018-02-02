One of most decorated Kazakh wrestlers ends career

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bronze medalist of the 2012 London Olympics Akzhurek Tanatarov of Kazakhstan made a decision to end his career, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

"This year will be my last one as a wrestler. It was difficult to make this decision. But I do understand that I must make way for the young athletes. Besides, the age takes its toll on me," Akzhurek told SPORTINFORM correspondent in a telephone interview.



As for his future plans, the 31-year-old wrestler said he wants to be a trainer.



"My goal is to pursue a coaching career. I am already busy training young wrestlers for various tournaments," the athlete added.



Akzhurek is a freestyle wrestler from Kazakhstan, the bronze medalist of the 2012 London Olympics, the Asian Wrestling Champion (New Delhi 2017), winner of many international tournaments and many-time Kazakhstan champion in Men's 66-74kg weight class.