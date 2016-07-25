One of policemen injured in Almaty armed attack discharged from hospital

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Police officer Murat Baltabek injured in the shooting spree in Almaty city in mid July has been discharged from the emergency hospital today.

Earlier it was reported that Baltabek was wounded in shoulder by armed attacker Ruslan Kulekbayev.

"Right after the attack Baltabek was rushed to our hospital with a shoulder wound. He underwent an emergency surgery. His condition stabilized gradually. Today he has been discharged from the hospital," head physician of the emergency hospital Almaz Dzhuvashev told Kazinform correspondent.

Baltabek, in turn, extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of his colleagues who had been killed in the course of the armed attack.

"I would like to thank my colleagues and doctors who helped me recover so quickly," he said.

The police officer vowed he will continue to work in police. "I will count down the days until I will be able to get back to work to serve my Motherland," he added.



