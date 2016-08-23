EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:13, 23 August 2016 | GMT +6

    One of terrorists detained in Almaty region is Kyrgyz national

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of the terrorists who planned to carry out terrorist attacks in Kazakhstan territory turned out to be a national of the Kyrgyz Republic, the press service of the Kyrgyz MFA says.

    "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informs that based on the special operational-search activities conducted by the employees of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee Department for Almaty region, a national of the Kyrgyz Republic was detained on suspicion of committing a crime stipulated in paragraph 1, Article 257 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan (creation of a terrorist group and participation in its activity). The detainee, born 15 February 1976, is a native of Uzgen village, Uzgen district of Osh region," an official statement of the Ministry reads.

    Recall that on 18 August, the employees of the National Security Committee conducted a special raid and detained 4 members of a radical group which had planned to commit a number of terrorist attacks in the Kazakh territory.

    Tags:
    Security News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!