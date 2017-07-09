EN
    17:09, 09 July 2017 | GMT +6

    One of the best Latvian jazz bands performs at Astana EXPO-2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Latvia's National Day is underway at the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, Kazinform reports. 

    In attendance at the solemn ceremony were President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis and First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin.

    In his opening remarks, Mr Mamin noted that Latvia and Kazakhstan mark 25 years of diplomatic relations this year.

    Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, in turn, praised high level of interaction between Astana and Riga.

    "For me it is an honor to greet you all at the opening of Latvia's National Day. Over the past 25 years we've managed to build close cooperation with Kazakhstan," he stressed.

    The Latvian leader also noted that the two countries have a lot in common in terms of history.

    Popular Latvian singer Intars Busulis and one of the best jazz bands Maris Briezkalns Quintet delighted the audience with their performance within the framework of Latvia's National Day.

