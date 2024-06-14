One of the bestselling potato chips brands to launch production in Kazakhstan

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with the President of PepsiCo Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia, David Manzini, in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government press service.

The parties discussed the development of agreements signed during the talks held between Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ramon Laguarta, CEO of PepsiCo. They focused on the snacks plant construction project in Almaty region, including the Lay's potato chips production.

$160 million of private foreign investments were raised and will be channeled for the new plant construction.

Localization of production and transfer of innovation technologies will let Kazakhstan embark on a new level of deep processing of domestic farm products.

It is expected to become the largest plant in Central Asia. The plant will be commissioned in 2026 with a capacity of 16,000 tons of end products a year with a further increase up to 21,000 starting from 2027. Finished goods will be exported to Central Asian countries and overseas.

Up to 1,000 employees will be attracted to the plant construction, and over 350 jobs will be generated at the plant.

Manzini said the company would purchase mainly the local raw materials. Agreements will be signed with Kazakhstani farmers to deliver test batches of potatoes. The company plans to acquire 50,000-66,000 tons in 2026-2030. 100% of the plant’s waste products will be processed and utilized.

The plant is included in the pool of priority investment projects. As of the first quarter of 2024, the pool boasts 704 projects worth 32 trillion tenge. 122,500 workplaces will be generated at large.

Photo credit: gov.kz

PepsiCo, Inc., based in Purchase, New York, is one of the world's largest food and beverage companies. It is one of the most important investment partners of Kazakhstan. For the past two years, the U.S. business invested over 53 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan.