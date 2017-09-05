One of the oldest exhibitions in Kazakhstan opens in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM. One of the oldest exhibitions in Kazakhstan has opened its doors at the Atakent exhibition center in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

KazBuild/WorldBuild International Building Exhibition has been held in Almaty annually since 1994 and today it is the biggest event in construction not only in Kazakhstan but in Central Asian region.



According to the organizers, this year more than 320 manufacturers and suppliers from 22 countries will showcase a wide range of modern building and finishing materials here.



And it is not all private companies. Germany, India, Italy, Lithuania, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, Portugal, Russia, and Serbia are also taking part in KazBuildWorldBuild Almaty 2017, as well as a number of Chinese and Russian regions that occupy their own pavilions.



The exhibition was organized with the support of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan and Almaty city administration.



