ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The US Embassy in Kazakhstan and the Dance Studio Hip Hop Culture 23 is putting on a breakdance festival/competition in Astana. Thanks to the Embassy's financial assistance the break-dancers of Kazakhstan are able to invite to Kazakhstan one of the world's best break dancers, Thias Lopez (Thesis), Kazinform has learnt from the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan.

THESIS began B-Boying at the young age of 7. Thesis is of Mexican and Native American descent and feels that he is privileged this way. "The rhythm is in my blood! I can feel it!" he said. Since 2005, he has been taking titles in many cities of the United States and the Netherlands in 2006 and 2008 THESIS also released a DVD with his crew TheM Team. The competition will gather together top dancers from all over Kazakhstan and even neighboring countries. It will be held from December 10 to December 13 and include exhibition performance, master classes and joint shows with Kazakh breakdancers and the championship at the Palace of Children to wrap it all up.