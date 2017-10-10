EN
    07:15, 10 October 2017 | GMT +6

    One of Zhakiyanov - Burnett undercard bouts canceled

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 21, Belfast will host a unification bout between Ryan Burnett (17-0, 9 KOs) and Kazakhstan's Zhanat Zhakiyanov (27-1, 18 KOs), Sports.kz reports.

    With less than two weeks left before the boxing night in Belfast, the undercard battles are still not confirmed. However, it was recently announced that the ten-round welterweight fight between Tommy Coil (23-4, 11 KOs) and Tyrone McKenna (14-0-1, 6 KOs) has been canceled due to Coyle's injury. It is reported that currently, the organizers are trying to find another opponent for McKenna.

    In the headliner fight of the night, Zhakiyanov and Burnett will fight for IBF and WBA World bantamweight titles.

     

