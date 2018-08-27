One out of five couples of Kazakhstan fails to get pregnant naturally

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "One out of every five-six couples fails to get pregnant in a natural way," founder of the first in-vitro fertilization laboratory of Kazakhstan, doctor of biological science Saltanat Baikoshkarova said.

"Infertility problem concerns at large every fifth-sixth couple and Kazakhstan is not an exception. Someone fails to become parents for the first time, some fail to have the second or third child," she went on.



She also assured that the country's fertility science is of the world class and there is no need to spend lots of money to undergo in-vitro fertilization (IFV) abroad.



"I have introduced IFV in Kazakhstan in 1995. The first baby conceived with IVF in Kazakhstan was born in 1996. It means I have been working in IVF treatment for 23 years and 30 years in fertility science at large. Kazakhstan's reproductive science is at its highest level," she stressed.



She reminded that there are lots of different centres with different levels of capacity.



"It is noteworthy, the country's fertility science may help all those seeking IFV treatment," Saltanat Baikoshkarova resumed.