One person killed, 16 injured as a result of earthquake in India - media

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - One person was killed and another 16 injured in the city of Imphal in India as a result of an earthquake, the NDTV channel reported on its Twitter page.

Earlier, the Associated Press reported that some buildings were damaged as a result. A 6.7-magnitude quake earlier occurred in India. It was also felt in Myanmar and Bangladesh. The seismic center was at the depth of 10 kilometers, the epicenter was in the eastern Indian state of Manipur near the border with Myanmar. Earth tremors were felt nearly in all northeastern and eastern states of India, TASS reports.