One pilot dead in Mi-28N helicopter crash in central Russia - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - One pilot has died and the second pilot is in a satisfactory condition after a Mil Mi-28N helicopter crashed in the Ryazan Region in central Russia, TASS reported citing the Defense Ministry's press office.

"According to a report from the crash site, one pilot has died and the health condition of the second pilot is satisfactory," the press office said. "A commission of the Air Force Main Command is working at the site of the incident," the press office said. The Mi-28 helicopter crashed when the Berkut aerobatic team was performing demonstration flights at the Dubrovichi aviation range in the Ryazan Region. The helicopter went into a flat spin when performing an aerobatic program and made a crash landing. Eye-witnesses say the helicopter's tail rotor failed. As it was performing an aerobatic element, the helicopter started to rotate around its axis and descend. As a result, the helicopter fell onto its belly. Technical failure likely cause for Mi-28 crash in central Russia A technical failure is the likely cause for the crash of the Mi-28N helicopter in the Ryazan Region the Defense Ministry said on Sunday. "According to a preliminary report by a hospitalized pilot of the Mi-28 helicopter, the onboard emergency alarm system reported a hydraulic boost system failure while the helicopter was performing an aerobatic element," the Defense Ministry said. Mi-28 flights grounded after helicopter crash in central Russia Russia's Air Force Commander-in-Chief Viktor Bondarev has ordered to suspend Mil Mi-28 helicopter flights after a helicopter crash in central Russia, the Defense Minister reported.