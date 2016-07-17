One policeman died, two injured in special raid in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM One police officer was killed and two more were wounded during a special raid on release of hostages from Erebuni Police Station in Yerevan, Kazinform reports citing the Armenian National Security Service.

The NSS notes that policemen managed to release two hostages, whose identities are not disclosed.



"The law-enforcement structures of Armenia fully control the situation and take all required measures to regulate the situation," a statement reads.

Local citizens gathered at the accident site. The most interesting is that some of them back Pre-Parliament and New Armenia radical movements and expressed their support to the armed group holding hostages in the police station building.



The leaders of the abovementioned radical groups have been attempting to change the regime in the country for a long period of time. Its followers are confident that low level of socio-economic situation in the country is directly linked to the policy of the authorities.



Earlier, the supported of the movement initiated peaceful actions of protest, meetings and other campaigns. During these campaign the leaders of the movement - Jirair Sefilian, Varuzhan Avetisyan (both participated in Karabakh war) as well as Garegin Chugaszyan openly called the Armenian community to commit illegal actions.



According to the latest data, the NSS is preparing for a new raid to release other hostages.



Some political activists like Nikol Pashinyan have attempted to negotiate with the radicals.



As local mass media reported, it was namely Pashinyan who entered the police station and took a video of the situation inside and talked to the armed group leaders.



In an interview with mass media, he said that the group consists of 25-26 members who demand to release all the political prisoners and change the power in the country. He added that the group is ready to resist appropriately in case of assault.



"The negotiations with the armed group are underway now," the statement reads.



