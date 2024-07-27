One settlement flooded after dam breach in Russia's Chelyabinsk Region

One village has been flooded and people are being evacuated from three other settlements in the Chelyabinsk Region after water broke through the Kialim water storage pond dam, the office of the Russian presidential envoy to the Urals Federal District said, TASS reported.

"According to preliminary data, one village has been flooded. People are being warned about the situation. It has been decided to evacuate from three settlements located downstream the Kiolim river," it said.

According to the Karabash city administration, some 30 people were evacuated from the village of Kiolim located in the vicinity of the water storage pond.

"Water broke through the dam in the Kialim reservoir, one of the major sources of drinking water for the city of Karabash. People are veing evacuated from the villages of Kialim and Mukhametovo. Around 200 people are staying in the flooded area," the administration said.

On Friday evening, heavy rains caused a dam failure at the Kialim water reservoir in the Urals Chelyabinsk Region northwest of the regional capital. Four settlements in the region’s Karabash district are at risk of flooding. State of emergency was declared in the district