    11:58, 10 March 2021 | GMT +6

    One tested positive upon arrival in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 27 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on March 9 from the UAE, Egypt, Maldives, Turkey, South Korea, Spain, Germany, Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    274 out of 3,279 air passengers arrived without COVID-19 tests. All of them were taken to quarantine centres to pass PCR tests.

    As of March 8, a passenger arrived in Nur-Sultan from Minsk without PCR test results was tested positive for COVID-19.


    Tourism Kazakhstan Transport Coronavirus
