One third of annual passenger transportations falls on summer period – KTZ

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From June 1 through July 20, Kazakhstan Railways JSC transported more than 2.1 million passengers, Kazinform learned from the company’s official website.

The company observes the biggest demand for passenger transportations in summer period, which accounts for 32% of the total share of the annual passenger turnover.

Last year, the company transported some 13.9 million passengers, while in summer period, the company transported 4.4 million people (more than one million passengers per month).

The share of transportations in autumn period is 23% or 3.3 million passengers, in winter – 20% or 2.8 million passengers, in spring– 25% or 3.4 million passengers.