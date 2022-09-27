EN
    13:09, 27 September 2022

    One-third of mothers of many children live in Turkistan region – President

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «We will continue assisting mothers of many children,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting with the residents of Turkistan region, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    «As is known, one-third of mothers of many children live in Turkistan region, and this initiative is of utmost importance,» the President said.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also raised the issue of all-round support of the youth.

    «The young people of the country will be issued micro-loans at 2.5% to implement their business ideas,» he noted and expressed confidence that this measure will help them start their own business.

    «In one word, the state will continue assisting elder generation, mothers and younger generation,» he stressed.



