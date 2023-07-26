EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:10, 26 July 2023 | GMT +6

    One-year-old boy hospitalized after falling out of window in Balkhash

    None
    BALKHASH. KAZINFORM – A boy, born in 2022, fell from a window of the 5-storey residential building in district 6 in Balkhash city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

    A one-year-old boy left unattended fell from a 2nd floor window of the 5-storey residential building in district 6 in Balkhash city on July 26. The boy was rushed to the hospital, said the ministry in a statement.

    Earlier it was reported a 3-year-old girl fell from a fourth-floor window in Kosshy, Akmola region.


    Tags:
    Incidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!