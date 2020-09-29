Online check-in for Air Astana flights now available 36 hours before departure

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM With effect from 21st September 2020, online check-in for Air Astana flights opened 36 hours before departure, rather than 24 hours previously, and ends one hour before departure.

This service helps avoid excessive build-up of passengers at airport check-in desks and also helps reduce the spread of COVID-19. Online check-in allows passengers to select their preferred seat, the Air Astana’s official website reads.

Online registration is available at airastana.com (My Reservation tab), the Air Astana mobile app and self-check in kiosks at Nur-Sultan and Almaty airports.

In order to use mobile boarding pass for domestic flights from Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Atyrau and Kyzylorda (more cities to be added soon), passengers need to save their mobile boarding pass in Passbook or Wallet Apps (IOS) or Pass2u App (Android).

Online check-in for international flights is temporarily unavailable due to additional requirements by Kazakhstan and other countries.