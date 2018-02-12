ASTANA. KAZINFORM An online conference of Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev will be held on 22 February 2018 at 10:00 a.m., Kazinform cites the press service of the Bank.

Within three hours, citizens of Kazakhstan will be able to get answers to questions made online about the activities of the National Bank and its monetary policy, the protection of their rights in financial services, and many other issues.

It is possible to ask questions via "NBK Online" mobile application in the special section dedicated to the Online Conference of NBK Chairman Daniyar Akishev, on the website of the Bank's media partner - Kazinform International News Agency, as well as on the official pages of the National Bank of Kazakhstan on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ulttykbanki/, www.facebook.com/nationalbankkz/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/national_bank_of_kazakhstan/) in the comments to the announcements of the online conference.

Within the framework of the online conference, the National Bank has announced the contest for asking Bank Chairman Daniyar Akishev the most interesting question. The interestingness and correctness of the way a question is put will be the key criteria.

It is to be recalled that NBK Online mobile app is available for free download on iOS Apple Store and Google Play Market.