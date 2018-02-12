Online conference with National Bank Chairman on February 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On February 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. there will be held an online conference of National Bank Chairman Daniyar Akishev, the press service of the bank informs.

Three hours will be devoted to the questions about the activity of the bank which Kazakhstan people may ask.

Questions will be send via the NBK Online application in the section "Online conference with NBK Chairman Daniyar Akishev on the website of Kazinform, the information partner and on the official social networks www.facebook.com/ulttykbanki/ www.facebook.com/nationalbankkz/), Instagram and.

There will be a contest for the most interesting question to the National Bank Chairman.

Mobile application NBK Online is available for download in Kazakh and Russian in App Store and Play Market on iOS and Android.