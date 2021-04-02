Online forum debates Kazakh-Czech trade economic cooperation development

NUR-SULTAN-PRAGUE. KAZINFORM An online session organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Czech Republic and QazTrade JSC took place on April 1 to discuss trade and economic ties development between the two nations.

The Investments Committee of the Kazakh MFA, Kazakh Invest JSC, CzechTrade Agency, representatives of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry, Energy Ministry, Trade and Integration Ministry took part in it.

The trade turnover between the two nations in 2020 hit USD 352.7 mln. The main sectors in mutual trade are machine building, chemical, food, processing industries.

Those attending proposed plans and approaches for realization of new innovation and industrial projects, and attraction of foreign investments in Kazakhstan. The parties shared information on projects realized in various spheres, opportunities for the development of economic relations.

Following the forum the sides outlined certain measures to increase mutual trade and attracting of foreign investments in Kazakhstan.