Online meeting of CICA Special Working Group held in Astana

Online meeting of the Special Working Group of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held under the Chairmanship of Talgat Kaliyev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Ministry.

At the meeting, the member States reviewed the draft outcome document of the Ministerial Conference on Environmental Issues and the Action Plan of the CICA Think Tank Forum as well as the draft concept paper on Security of and in the Use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) for 2024-2025.

In addition, the participants discussed the draft joint Action Plan of the CICA and the Eurasian Economic Commission, the draft Memorandum of Cooperation with the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) as well as prospects for establishing collaboration with the UN Counter-Terrorism Office.

Following the meeting, the SWG participants recommended the CICA Senior Officials Committee to take a decision upon the discussed matters at the next SOC meeting on 27 June 2024 in Astana.