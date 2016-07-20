Online store selling products exclusively made in Kazakhstan to be launched

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An online store selling only locally made products will be launched in Kazakhstan.

Talgat Assylbayev, executive director of the Commodity Producers and Entrepreneurs Association "Made in Kazakhstan", announced the plans to launch the online store on Wednesday.



"Together with the Kazakhstani Association of High-Technology, Energy-Efficient and Innovative Companies we are working on the project of the online store that will sell products made by all members of "Made in Kazakhstan" Association," Mr. Assylbayev said at a press conference of the Central Communications Service.



In his words, the Association numbers over 150 participants from different spheres of economy or 16,000 workers.