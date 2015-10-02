Online ticket sales for Kazakhstan vs Netherlands football match launched

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Online ticket sales for Kazakhstan vs Netherlands qualifier match of the European championship-2016.

According to the press service of the Football Federation of Kazakhstan, tickets can be purchased via "Tiketon» (www.ticketon.kz). Tickets' prices range from KZT 2,000 to 10,000. Recall, the match will be held on October 10 at Astana Arena sports complex. The game starts at 10 pm Astana time.