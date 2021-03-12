Only 415 had reactions after getting COVID vaccine – Kazakh Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 34,000 people have been inoculated with the anti-coronavirus vaccine in Kazakhstan, Deputy Director of the National Public Healthcare Center of the Ministry of Healthcare Ainagul Kuatbayev said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We are using the Sputnik V vaccine [within the framework of the vaccination campaign]. The first dose of the vaccine has been administered to over 34,000 people. Over 16,000 have already got the second dose,» Ms Kuatbayeva said at the press briefing at the Central Communications Service.

She reminded that the vaccination campaign is voluntary and all those inoculated are being monitored by healthcare workers.

«People are monitored on site for at least 30 minutes after getting the vaccine. All people continue to be monitored for at least 3 days after being inoculated. Of all those vaccinated, only 415 people experienced immediate reactions after they got the shot [of the anti-COVID vaccine]. Of 415, 267 had symptoms such as fatigue and light fever. In those cases, however, those inoculated didn’t need to be treated,» Ms Kuatbayeva added.