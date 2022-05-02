EN
    12:16, 02 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Only Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities report fresh COVID-19 cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan registered 5 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    The cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan added 4 and 1 new cases of the coronavirus infection, respectively.

    The overall COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,305,548 in Kazakhstan since the global pandemic began.


